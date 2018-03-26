EN
    12:55, 26 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Fickle weather to stay next 3 days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the national weather service, the same weather will remain on March 27-29.

    "Cyclones and atmospheric fronts migrating across Kazakhstan cause unstable condition: sunny and warm days alternating with rainy days. In the next three days nothing will change," reads the message.

    The northern regions will possibly have rains, wet snow, fogs and icy roads. It may rain in the south. Daytime temperature will lower but will stay above the norm. 

     

     

