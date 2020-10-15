EN
    21:12, 15 October 2020

    FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championship postponed to 2021

    MINSK. KAZINFORM The 2020 World Rapid and Blitz Championship, which was due to take place in late December, has been postponed to 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic, TASS quoted the International Chess Federation (FIDE) as saying.

    FIDE stressed that it would do its best to hold the competitions in spring 2021, BelTA reports.

    Rapid and blitz tournaments debuted in 1970. The FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championship has been held since 1992. Moscow hosted its 2019 edition.


