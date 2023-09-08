FIDE WWTC 2023: Kazakhstan stuns India

BYDGOSZCZ. KAZINFORM The FIDE World Women's Team Championship 2023 ( FIDE WWTC 2023) kicked off in Bydgoszcz, Poland, bringing together 12 teams divided into two pools, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Chess Federation’s press service.

The matches are decided by team points, with 2 points for the winning team and 1 each in case of a draw.

In Pool A, Round 1 the Kazakh chess players defeated Egypt 3:1. Bibisara Assaubayeva and Meruert Kamalidenova sealed the matches with victories, while Kseniya Balabayeva and Alua Nurmanova ended their games in a draw.

In Round 2 Kazakhstan surprisingly beat India. The games on the first three boards ended in a tie. It was Amina Kairbekova, on the fourth board, who brought a winning score to Kazakhstan.

Next Kazakh players are set to face Ukraine and France.