Fidel Castro to be remembered as historical figure - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers of Cuba Raul Castro on the occasion of Fidel Castro's death, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda's press service.

The telegram notes that it is with great sadness the Head of State learnt about the passing of the leader of the Cuban revolution.



"Fidel Castro will always be remembered by the people of Kazakhstan as a wise leader, reputable politician and historical figure who greatly contributed to the strengthening of bilateral ties," the telegram of condolences reads.



On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his deepest condolences to the friendly people of Cuba.