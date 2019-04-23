Field and track athlete Litvin breaks new record of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's athlete Mikhail Litvin won the bronze medal in the men's 400 m final at the Asian Athletics Championship held in Doha, Qatar, the National Olympic Committee's press service reports.

The Kazakh athlete broke there two new records of Kazakhstan. On April 21, he clocked 45.38 seconds in the semifinal having renewed his highest achievement. The next day Litvin ran 400 m with a time of 45.25 seconds setting his new personal best. Now it is the new record of Kazakhstan.