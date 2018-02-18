Field athlete Elina Mikhina sets Kazakhstan’s new record

ASTANA.KAZINFORM -Field athlete Elina Mikhina has set a new record for Kazakhstan in 400m indoor run, Kazinform reports.

According to the information of the Department of Physical Training and Sport of East Kazakhstan region, in Ust-Kamenogorsk the II stage of the National Field Athletics Cup took place. Athletes from all regions of the country and Kyrgyzstan came to take part in the competition.

The main event of the competitions was women's run for 400 m. Elina Mikhina from Ridder set a new record in Kazakhstan and got the qualification score for participation in the World's Championship which will take part in Birmingham on March 1-3. Svetlana Golendova also had good result in the Kazakhstan Cup, and will participate in the World Championship.