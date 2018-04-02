Fiery Argentinean tango to enchant Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to numerous requests of the listeners, masterpieces of the outstanding Argentinean composer Astor Piazzolla will be presented at the Astana Opera. The concert Obra Maestra Astor Piazzolla will take place on April 13 at the opera house's Chamber Hall, Kazinform has learnt from the theater's press service.

Bright interpretations of the composer's works will be performed by the artists of the instrumental ensemble Ritmos de Amor, which includes Konstantin Strigin (accordion), Kirill Krasyukov (violin), Kairat Aristanov (guitar), Anatoliy Yakushkin (double bass), Alexandr Malinovskiy (harmonica), Zhanybek Bekmadiyev (drums), and Yelena Sakhno (piano).



The musicians invite residents and guests of Astana to an unforgettable evening, where listeners can recharge and feel the spirit of Argentina. Thanks to the artists' stage charisma and exquisite mastery, every person who has visited these concerts without fail attends their performances again and again.



World-famous works Mumuki, Soledad, and Triunfal will be performed in Astana for the first time. Well-known to the capital's music lovers collective has also prepared such compositions as Milonga, Escualo, Ave Maria, and Otoño Porteño from the popular suite Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas, Concierto para quinteto, and Addios Nonino. In addition, a solo performance on the guitar and two brilliant numbers for violin and guitar, including Cafe 1930 from the cycle Histoire du Tango await the audience.



Known in his homeland as El Gran Ástor, famous 20th century composer greatly enriched the genre of tango, including in it elements of jazz and classical music. His brilliant performances took place in the countries of North and South America, Europe and Asia, where he glorified the music of his native Buenos Aires. Only in the last 10 years of his life, Piazzolla wrote more than 300 tangos, 50 film scores, as well as music for theatre productions and ballets.



The concert will begin at 19:00.