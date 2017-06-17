FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup kicks off in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The main annual international football tournament among national teams - the FIFA Confederations Cup - kicks off in Russia on June 17, Kazinform has learnt from TASS .

The FIFA Confederations Cup is a tournament among national football teams held under the auspices of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) in the country that will also host the World Cup in 2018. Russia won the right to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup and automatically became the host of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup as well.

The 2017 Federations Cup organizing committee is chaired by Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko.

National teams of Russia (the 2018 FIFA World Cup host), Germany (the winner of the 2014 FIFA World Cup), Portugal (the champion of the UEFA Euro 2016), Chile (the winner of the 2015 Copa America), Australia (the 2015 AFC Asian Cup winner; Football Federation Australia has been a member of the Asian Football Confederation since 2006), Mexico (the winner of the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup; in October 2015, Mexico defeated the US (the champion of the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup) in the play-off match for the right to represent CONCACAF in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup), New Zealand (the champion of the 2016 OFC Nations Cup) and Cameroon (the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations winner) will take part in the tournament.