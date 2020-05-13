FIFA confirms decision to hold its 70th Congress as online event due to COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The world’s governing body of football, FIFA, has moved the date of its annual Congress to September 18 and it will be organized as an online event due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the organization’s press office announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The 70th FIFA Congress was initially scheduled to be held in the capital and largest city of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, on June 5, but FIFA announced later a decision to reschedule the event for September over the COVID-19 pandemic, TASS reports.

«Following a thorough assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent recommendations made by the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has taken the following decisions in relation to FIFA events… to hold the 70th FIFA Congress, which was originally due to take place in Addis Ababa, as an online event on 18 September 2020,» the statement reads.

«Further details on FIFA’s events in 2020 will be communicated in due course,» the statement added.