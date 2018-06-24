FIFA fines Argentina, Croatia federations for fans' conduct in Nizhny Novgorod

1MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has fined football associations of Argentina and Croatia for disturbances during the 2018 FIFA World Cup game in Nizhny Novgorod, the organization's press service has said.

Each association will have to pay a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs, TASS reports.

Croatia has beaten Argentina 3-0 in a Group D match of the group stage of FIFA World Cup 2018 championship that was played in Nizhny Novgorod on June 21.

Besides, The Polish Football Association was fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,100) and given a warning by FIFA's disciplinary committee after Polish fans unfurled a political and offensive banner during the game against Senegal in Sochi, which Poland lost 1:2.