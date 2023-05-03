EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:45, 03 May 2023 | GMT +6

    FIFA President arrives in Astana for working visit

    None
    Photo: press office of the Kazakhstan Football Federation
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM FIFA President Gianni Infantino has arrived in Astana for a working visit, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakhstan Football Federation.

    Gianni Infantino is set to meet President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit and participate in the opening ceremony of the final stage of the National School Girls Football League.

    Besides, the presidents of the FIFA and KFF will discuss a number of issues on implementation of joint projects on development of football in the country.

    This is Gianni Infantino’s first visit to Kazakhstan as the FIFA President.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Football News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!