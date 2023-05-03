FIFA President arrives in Astana for working visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM FIFA President Gianni Infantino has arrived in Astana for a working visit, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakhstan Football Federation.

Gianni Infantino is set to meet President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit and participate in the opening ceremony of the final stage of the National School Girls Football League.

Besides, the presidents of the FIFA and KFF will discuss a number of issues on implementation of joint projects on development of football in the country.

This is Gianni Infantino’s first visit to Kazakhstan as the FIFA President.