FIFA President Infantino elected as member of International Olympic Committee

LAUSANNE. KAZINFORM - FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the 135th IOC session in Switzerland’s Lausanne on Friday.

The president of the world’s governing football body, FIFA, was recommended to be elected as a member of the world’s Olympic body by the IOC Executive Committee in December 2019.

Infantino, 49, was elected the president of the world’s governing body in February 2016 at the FIFA Extraordinary Congress in Paris. In June 2019, he was reelected for another four-year presidential term.

Born in Switzerland, current FIFA President Infantino is fluent in French, Italian and German and also speaks English, Spanish and Arabic.

InsideTheGames sports web portal reported on Friday that «FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) counterpart Yasuhiro Yamashita and International Tennis Federation (ITF) head David Haggerty have officially joined the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after being elected as members here today.»

«Infantino received 65 votes with 15 against, while Yamashita earned 74 votes with one against Haggerty was given 70 votes at the IOC Session,» according to InsideTheGames web portal.

Source: TASS