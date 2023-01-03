Fifa president mentions Pelé’s ability to reach «hearts and emotions»

SAO PAOLO. KAZINFORM The president of the International Federation of Football (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, was one of the first authorities to arrive at the Urbano Caldeira stadium, or Vila Belmiro, in Santos, São Paulo state, on Monday (Jan. 2) where the funeral of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pelé, took place. In a press conference, the leader praised the legacy left by the King of Football, who died last Wednesday (Dec. 29) at age 82.

«Pelé had the gift of the greatest of all time, something that few people in the world have. A gift to touch people’s hearts and emotions. It’s true that that many, like me, didn't get to see him play, but my father always spoke a lot about him to me,» Infantino said, Agencia Brasil reports.

«He was the first to do many things on the field—things that 99 percent of the people don’t even dream of doing, and the reamining one percent do one thing or another,» said Infantino, who attended the wake alongside other football leaders, such as the presidents of the Brazilian Confederation (CBF) and South American Confederation (Conmebol), Ednaldo Rodrigues and Alejandro Domínguez, respectively.

The wake

The body of Pelé, who died last Thursday (29), was transported from São Paulo’s Israelita Albert Einstein hospital to Vila Belmiro in the early hours. The coffin lies at the center of the stadium’s lawn. The wake may be visited by everyone.

After the wake, a procession will take place through the streets of Santos, passing by the avenue where Pelé’s mother, Celeste Arantes, who turned 100 years old on November 20, lives. From there, the body of the famous number-10 star will be taken to the Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis, for burial in a family-only ceremony.

Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br