FIFA President to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM FIFA President Gianni Infantino will visit Kazakhstan on May 3 at the invitation of President of the Kazakh Football Federation Adlet Barmenkulov, Kazinform learnt from the federation’s press service.

Last autumn Gianni Infantino and Adlet Barmenkulov met in Paris to debate propagation of football, training of footballers and practice, organization of tournaments and issues on improving the country’s football infrastructure.

In Astana, the parties will focus on the development of FIFA activities in Kazakhstan to hold international events and promote cooperation between the football associations of Central Asia.

Gianni Infantino will pay his first visit to Kazakhstan as the FIFA President.