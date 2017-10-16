FIFA rankings: Kazakhstan takes another dip

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FIFA published the updated rankings of the national football teams on Monday, October 16, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh squad has plummeted again in the updated version of the rankings. Team Kazakhstan lost seven spots landing the 133rd line this month. Lithuania is the only post-Soviet country ranked lower than Kazakhstan in the updated rankings.



Germany still tops the rankings. Coming in second is Brazil. Portugal rounds out the top 3 of the rankings.



1. Germany (1,631 points)



2. Brazil (1,619)



3. Portugal (1,446)



4. Argentina (1,445)



5. Belgium (1,333)

...

114. Turkmenistan (279)



115. Azerbaijan (273)



120. Kyrgyzstan (265)



123. Tajikistan (255)



133. Kazakhstan (231)



145. Lithuania (190).