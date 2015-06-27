ZURICH. KAZINFORM - FIFA President Sepp Blatter will not stand for re-election later this year, a spokesperson for football's world governing body told CNN on Friday.

There has been speculation the 79-year-old may try to hang on to the most powerful role in world football after Friday's edition of Swiss newspaper Blick quoted Blatter as saying "I have not resigned." On June 2, just four days after his re-election, Blatter announced he would "lay down" his mandate as a corruption scandal engulfed FIFA, CNN reports. Asked by CNN whether the Swiss administrator would be a candidate when new presidential elections are held, the FIFA spokesperson replied: "No -- he will not be." latter, who has been in power since 1998, caused confusion when speaking at an event for the workers who will build a FIFA museum in Zurich. He said he was not ready to be part of any antiquarian collection himself. "I have not resigned. I have put my mandate in the hands of an Extraordinary Congress," Blatter was quoted as saying by Blick. "Don't get me wrong. I'm not ready for the museum nor for waxworks!" The address was greeted with cheering and applause according to Blick, whose quotes were described as accurate by FIFA. However, the FIFA spokesperson said Blatter was simply trying to point out that he had not stopped working as president following his resignation announcement -- and would not do so until he is replaced at the Extraordinary Congress, which is expected to be held in December but could be as late as March 2016. Full story