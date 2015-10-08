Fifa: Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini & Jerome Valcke suspended

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fifa has provisionally suspended its president Sepp Blatter, secretary general Jerome Valcke and vice-president Michel Platini for 90 days.

Former Fifa vice-president Chung Mong-joon has been banned for six years and fined 100,000 Swiss Francs (£67,000). For more information go to BBC.com.

The punishments were handed out by the ethics committee of football's world governing body.

Blatter, Valcke and Uefa president Platini are being investigated by the committee over corruption allegations.

"The grounds for these decisions are the investigations that are being carried out by the investigatory chamber of the ethics committee," it said in a statement.

The three are banned from any football activity in the interim. They deny any wrongdoing.

Fifa's ethics committee began its investigation into Blatter after the Swiss attorney general opened criminal proceedings against the 79-year-old.

He is accused of signing a contract "unfavourable" to Fifa and making a "disloyal payment" to Platini, who is also president of European football's governing body - Uefa.

The ethics committee also opened an inquiry into Platini over the 2m euro (£1.35m) payment, which was made nine years after the 60-year-old carried out consultation work for Blatter.

Valcke was already on gardening leave from his Fifa post following newspaper allegations last month which implicated the 54-year-old in a scheme to profit from the sale of World Cup tickets.

Earlier this year, United States authorities indicted 14 Fifa officials and associates on bribery and racketeering charges. A simultaneous Swiss investigation was started into the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Just two days later, on 29 May, Blatter won a fifth consecutive Fifa presidential election. However, on 2 June he announced his decision to step down in the wake of the corruption allegations.

He is due to finish his term at a Fifa extraordinary congress on 26 February.

Platini and Chung were two of the leading candidates to replace him.

Before the imposition of his provisional ban - which relates to the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups - Chung claimed Fifa's investigation into him was an attempt to "smear" his campaign.

Reports of the provisional bans for Blatter and Platini emerged late on Wednesday.

On Thursday, former France international footballer Platini issued a statement questioning how the information had been made public.

"This is clearly an extremely serious matter," he said. "This information appears to have come from an official Fifa source.

"This deliberate leak - which is insidious in nature and has come about in an unacceptable manner - is essentially an attempt to damage my reputation."

Platini added he was co-operating with the various authorities - and intended to continue standing for the Fifa presidency.

"I have always acted and expressed myself with honesty, courage and candour, as I feel that this is my moral duty," he added.

"I am certain that we will overcome this difficulty with full transparency and the unity that gives football its strength."