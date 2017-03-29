FIFA suspends Lionel Messi for 4 matches

ZURICH. KAZINFORM According to EFE , FIFA decided on Tuesday to impose a four-game ban against Argentina captain Lionel Messi, for using insulting language against one of the assistant referees during the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Chile.

According to FIFA , the Disciplinary Committee - in application of articles 77 a) and 108 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC) - has reached a decision in relation to the case of Lionel Messi following an incident that occurred during the match between Argentina and Chile on 23 March 2017 as part of the qualifying competition for the 2018 FIFA World Cup RussiaTM:

Lionel Messi has been found guilty of violating art. 57 of the FDC for having directed insulting words at an assistant referee.

The first match to which the sanction will apply will be the next fixture in the preliminary competition of the 2018 FIFA World Cup RussiaTM between Bolivia and Argentina. Argentinian forward will also miss games against Uruguay, Venezuela and Peru.



"This decision is in line with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's previous rulings in similar cases. Both the player and the Argentinian Football Association have been informed of the decision today," FIFA said.



Earlier in the day, FIFA notified the Argentina Football Association that it has opened an investigation into Messi's attitude during Friday's match against Chile, which ended 1-0 for Argentina.