TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:54, 17 July 2018 | GMT +6

    FIFA thanks Kazakhstani sports TV channel

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Qazsport TV Channel has received a letter of gratitude from FIFA, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "We received a letter of gratitude from FIFA. This is a fact," Director of the TV channel Pavel Tsybulin told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

    He said that this was preceded by an urgent meeting in Moscow.

    "During the World Cup, FIFA urgently gathered one representative from each country broadcasting the World Cup in Moscow. (...) After that meeting it came to our knowledge that there were no violations in Kazakhstan," he said.
