FIFA to withdraw from sale of T-Shirts with Russian map without Crimea

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - International football federation FIFA will withdraw from sales of T-shirts devoted to the 2018 World Football Cup showing Russia's map without Crimea, FIFA's press-service told TASS.

Earlier FIFA's official on-line shop put on sale 2018 World Football Cup T-shirts on which Russia's map did not include the Crimean Peninsula. On Tuesday, mass media said a State Duma member asked the Russian government to look into the situation.

"The aforesaid T-shirts will be withdrawn from the official FIFA on-line shop for the sake avoiding misunderstanding," the FIFA press-service said.

The 2018 World Football Cup will be held on June 14 - July 15 at twelve stadiums in eleven Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi, Nizhni Novgorod, Samara, Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Volgograd and Rostov-on-Don.