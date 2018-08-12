EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:15, 12 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Fifth Caspian Summit kicks off in Aktau

    None
    None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - The Fifth Caspian Summit has begun in Aktau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As Kazinform previously reported, the planes of Presidents Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of the Republic of Turkmenistan landed at the Aktau International Airport. The presidents headed to the Friendship House, where the Fifth Summit of the Caspian Littoral States is now starting.

    President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Mangistau region for a working visit on August 10.

    It is planned that the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, as well as several five-sided agreements, will be signed during the Summit.

    nullnullnullnull

    Tags:
    Caspian countries Politics Aktau Summit Mangistau region Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!