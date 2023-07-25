EN
    08:43, 25 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Fifth heat-related worker death in Italy

    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM - A 50-year-old man from Tunisia on Monday became the fifth worker to die of heatwave-related causes in Italy over the last two weeks, trade union CGIL said Monday, ANSA reports.

    The farm labourer keeled over and died after suffering heat stroke in a field at Montalto di Castro near Viterbo north of Rome.
    CGIL urged authorities to raise measures to protect workers from the effects of the tropical temperatures that have hit Italy.
    Meanwhile, near Cagliaria on Sardinia, a 71-year-old man died of heat stroke in his car.


