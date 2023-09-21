Fifth Saudi relief plane arrives in Libya

A fifth Saudi relief plane carrying 90 tons of food assistance arrived at Benghazi's Benina International Airport today. The aid will be distributed to the victims of the floods that hit Libya recently, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The assistance provided is a direct result of the directives given by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief). These directives aim to offer essential food and shelter supplies to those affected by crises and hardships.

These efforts stand as a testament to the unwavering support of the Kingdom, demonstrating its commitment to assisting countries in times of need.