Fifth stage of COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine launched for everyone 18 and older

KYIV. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health launches the fifth stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for everyone aged 18 and older, Ukrinform reports.

«Ukraine gets ready for a potential increase in the number of coronavirus cases that could be caused by the Delta variant. One of the best elements of protection is high vaccination coverage. The Ministry of Health announces the launch of the fifth stage of COVID-19 vaccination. From July 21, everyone aged 18 and older is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. You can be vaccinated at the nearest vaccination point, a mass vaccination center, or a mobile team can come to you if you have registered as an organized group of more than 50 employees,» Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Currently, four vaccines are available in Ukraine: AstraZeneca (Covishield, SKBio), Comirnaty/Pfizer-BioNTech, CoronaVac/Sinovac, Moderna.

As of July 20, 4,179,663 COVID-19 shots were given in Ukraine; 1,461,875 people were fully vaccinated.