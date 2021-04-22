Fifty-nation meeting begins on global food safety during pandemic

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Underlining the importance of safe and quality food globally amidst the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, 300 experts from 50 countries have begun discussions on how to ensure food safety and quality.

The discussions, hosted by the Government of India and held virtually are under the rubric of the fifth session of the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH) and the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), inter-governmental bodies established jointly by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Health Organisation, WAM reports.

India is the host country for these bodies and the Spices Board of India functions as the Secretariat for organising their sessions. The UAE has been a member of the CAC since 1972. All other GCC states are also members of the CAC.

Inaugurating the current session, Rita Teaotia, Chairperson of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), cautioned against the growing risk of unscrupulous and intentional adulteration of spices through substitution because of their high value.

«Economically motivated adulteration is a major malpractice and we need to be extremely vigilant, particularly in the regulatory space. It is important that we have harmonised Codex standards for spices in global trade and this is a work that needs the highest priority for spices and culinary herbs that are being traded across the world.»

The present session, which will run till 29th April, will consider quality standards for dried and dehydrated ginger, cloves and saffron There are also three proposals for similar work to start on cardamom and turmeric. All these are used in Arabic cuisine and cuisines popular in the Gulf.

Standards may also be set in this session for two culinary herbs, oregano and basil, besides nutmeg, chilli peppers and paprika. Prioritised group standard for spices in the form of dried fruits and berries is also under consideration. From the Gulf region Saudi Arabia spoke on issues on the current session’s agenda.

Konda Chavva, Assistant FAO Representative in India said the «FAO is making efforts to improve and harmonise standards and build capacities to ensure food safety and fair trade.»