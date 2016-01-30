Fight with Eubank Jr could be best non- title bout for ‘GGG' - Loeffler
Nevertheless, Loeffler considers the British sportsman a worthy opponent for golovkin.
“I had a chat with Eubank Sr, I came over for Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte and we were at the same hotel. He's a pleasant guy but I don't know how realistic it is to fight because I hear the financial demands are unrealistic,” says Loeffler.
According to him, this is going to be the biggest non-title bout for GGG in the U.S. or in the UK. Eubank Jr is known in the U.S. thanks to his last name. “Eubank Jr could become a perfect scenario,” he added.
“Gennady is so respectful that sometimes it helps to have a brash opponent. Curtis Stevens did it but crossed the line - that's Gennady's Eastern Bloc mentality. Gennady punished him for a couple of extra rounds more than he needed to,” Sky Sports cites Loeffler.