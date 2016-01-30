EN
    13:40, 30 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Fight with Eubank Jr could be best non- title bout for ‘GGG&#39; - Loeffler

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In an interview to Sky Sports, Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler says that GGG's fight vs Chris Eubank Jr. could be difficult to organize, since the latter sets high financial demands, Kazinform reports.

    Nevertheless, Loeffler considers the British sportsman a worthy opponent for golovkin.

    “I had a chat with Eubank Sr, I came over for Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte and we were at the same hotel. He's a pleasant guy but I don't know how realistic it is to fight because I hear the financial demands are unrealistic,” says Loeffler.

    According to him, this is going to be the biggest non-title bout for GGG in the U.S. or in the UK. Eubank Jr is known in the U.S. thanks to his last name. “Eubank Jr could become a perfect scenario,” he added.

    “Gennady is so respectful that sometimes it helps to have a brash opponent. Curtis Stevens did it but crossed the line - that's Gennady's Eastern Bloc mentality. Gennady punished him for a couple of extra rounds more than he needed to,” Sky Sports cites Loeffler.

