    08:36, 21 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Fighter jet crashes in S Korea, pilot makes emergency escape

    Photo: Yonhap

    A KF-16 fighter jet crashed during takeoff from its base in the southwestern county of Seosan on Thursday, and the lone pilot safely ejected before being taken to a hospital, the Air Force said, Yonhap reports.

    The jet belonging to the 20th Fighter Wing went down at the base in Seosan, some 120 kilometers southwest of Seoul, at 8:20 a.m. while taking off on an unspecified mission, the Air Force said.

    "The pilot has made an emergency ejection and is safe," the Air Force said in a text message to reporters.

    No civilian damage was reported as the accident occurred within the base.

    The Air Force has formed a taskforce to determine the exact cause of the crash.

    Tags:
    World News
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
