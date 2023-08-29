16:41, 29 August 2023 | GMT +6
Fighter jet crashes in Saudi Arabia
ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM- A fighter jet crashed in eastern Saudi Arabia on Monday, according to the country’s defense ministry, Anadolu reports.
In a statement, ministry spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the Tornado fighter plane crashed during a routine training mission.
He said the aircraft’s crew survived unharmed.
An investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.
Last month, two pilots were killed when an F-15 fighter crashed during a training mission in southwestern Saudi Arabia.