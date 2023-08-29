Fighter jet crashes in Saudi Arabia

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM- A fighter jet crashed in eastern Saudi Arabia on Monday, according to the country’s defense ministry, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, ministry spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the Tornado fighter plane crashed during a routine training mission.

He said the aircraft’s crew survived unharmed.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.

Last month, two pilots were killed when an F-15 fighter crashed during a training mission in southwestern Saudi Arabia.