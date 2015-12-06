Figure skater Denis Ten rooted for Elizabet Tursynbayeva in Croatia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sochi-2014 Olympic champion Denis Ten came to the Ladies' event at the Golden Spin of Zagreb 2015 in Croatia to show his support for another Kazakhstani Elizabet Tursynbayeva.

Ten shared a snap featuring Elizabet and him posing at the event via his Instagram account. Earlier it was reported that in Zagreb Denis and Elizabet stunned the judges with their performances in both short program and free skating and bagged gold and silver medals respectively.