EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:17, 06 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Figure skater Denis Ten rooted for Elizabet Tursynbayeva in Croatia

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sochi-2014 Olympic champion Denis Ten came to the Ladies' event at the Golden Spin of Zagreb 2015 in Croatia to show his support for another Kazakhstani Elizabet Tursynbayeva.

    Ten shared a snap featuring Elizabet and him posing at the event via his Instagram account. Earlier it was reported that in Zagreb Denis and Elizabet stunned the judges with their performances in both short program and free skating and bagged gold and silver medals respectively.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Figure skating News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!