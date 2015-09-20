EN
    14:23, 20 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Figure skater from Kazakhstan won «silver» at her first tournament among adults in USA

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 15-year-ild figure skater from Kazakhstan Elizabet Tursynbayeva won the silver medal at the big international tournament in Salt Lake City, Vesti.kz informs.

    E. Tursynbayeva officially debuted in the tournament among adults in the USA - US International Classic. After a short program she had the fourth place but she performed flawlessly in her free program and it allowed her to become second overall.

    Japanese Satoko Miyahara became the champions of the tournament. American Angela Wang finished third.

