Figure Skating Academy named after Denis Ten to open in 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Figure Skating Academy, the opening of which was a dream of prominent Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten, will be established next year, announced Oksana Ten, the mother of the athlete, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"One of the top priorities of Denis's athletic activities was his dream to create a figure skating academy in Kazakhstan. As he himself called it as the Global Skating Academy," she told a meeting between the members of the Denis Ten Foundation Board of Trustees and the public in Astana.



Denis was a many-sided person, and the foundation will do its best to implement his projects.



"It will be the execution of his musical projects, that is, the creation of a music disc. This will be a collection of his stories, poems, and fairy tales. And, of course, this will be the creation of a feature film that has captured the attention of many people. It is the script for ‘A Blind Love' film," she said.

According to Oksana Ten, Denis created 15 musical compositions which will be included in the album set to be released. Besides, the athlete also wrote poems, fairy tales, and stories about the relationships between young people, about mysticism.