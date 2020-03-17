Figure skating: Former Japan ice dancing champion Reed dead at 30

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Former figure skater Chris Reed, a 10-time Japanese national ice dancing champion and three-time Olympian, has died of a heart attack, the Japan Skating Federation said Tuesday. He was 30.

Reed, who announced his retirement from competition last December, died suddenly Saturday morning in Detroit, the JSF said, Kyodo reports.

He won his first of seven Japanese titles in partnership with older sister Cathy in 2007. Following her retirement in 2015, Reed teamed with Kana Muramoto to win another three national championships.

Born in the United States to an American father and Japanese mother, Chris and Cathy Reed represented Japan in ice dancing at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

Their highest placing in eight world championship appearances was 13th. The pair recorded their best Olympic result of 17th at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Chris partnered with Muramoto to finish 15th at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.