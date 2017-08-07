Fiji's PM to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Fiji Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama will visit Kazakhstan next week. This was announced today by the country's non-resident Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ioane Naivalurua, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Ambassador noted that the Fijian delegation was impressed with what they saw at EXPO-2017 in Astana and said that Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama will be visiting Astana next week under Kazakhstan's invitation. He added that Fiji hopes to strengthen diplomatic relations with Kazakhstan.

According to Mr. Naivalurua, the Fijian government sees great opportunities in increasing cooperation with Kazakhstan in tourism, education, agriculture, and fishing industry. He added that the country is also seeking for cooperation opportunities in sports, noting the successes of Kazakhstan in wrestling, boxing, and other disciplines.

During the conversation with the Ambassador of the Republic of Fiji, Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova noted that tourism is one of the promising areas of cooperation between the two states. According to her, Kazakhstan-Fiji partnership in this area could be facilitated by the establishment of direct links between their respective tourist agencies, as well as the countries' tour operators.

As it was reported, today Gulshara Abdykalikova received credentials of a number of non-resident ambassadors to Kazakhstan.