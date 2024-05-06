Filipino conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh for potential separation procedure

Accompanied by their parents, Filipino Siamese twins Akhizah and Ayeesha Yosoph arrived in Riyadh via a Saudi evacuation plan facilitated by the Ministry of Health on Sunday, SPA reports.

After arriving at King Khalid International Airport, the twins were promptly transferred to the King Abdullah Specialized Children's Hospital (KASCH) under the Ministry of National Guard. At KASCH, a medical team is assessing the twins' condition to determine the feasibility of performing a separation surgery.

Photo credit: SPA

This initiative came upon the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Advisor at the Royal Court, Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and head of the medical team overseeing the case, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for their unwavering support. He commended their support and care to the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program and humanitarian endeavors at large.

Dr. Al Rabeeah highlighted the program's significance on a global scale, serving as a milestone in the field while aligning with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance the Kingdom's healthcare services to a prominent position.

The parents of Akhizah and Ayeesha expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to them since their arrival in the Kingdom. They prayed for Allah's protection and best rewards over the Saudi leadership, and the everlasting security and safety across the Kingdom.