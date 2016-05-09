EN
    08:56, 09 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Filipinos head to polls to elect new president

    MANILA. KAZINFORM More than 54 million Filipinos began casting their votes in polling centers across the country on Monday to pick a new president.

    Five candidates are vying for the presidency to succeed Benigno Aquino III, whose six-year term ends on June 30.

    Besides electing a new president, voters will also be choosing candidates for vice president, hundreds of lawmakers and around 18,000 local officials.

    Polls opened at 6:00 a.m. local time (2200 GMT Sunday) and will close at 5:00 p.m. local time. The election commission said unofficial outcome for the presidential and vice presidential polls will be expected within 72 hours.

