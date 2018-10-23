EN
    19:52, 23 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Film about divorce through child's eyes made in Aktobe

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Zhasa feature film was made in Aktobe by Kanat Aitpayev, the father of famous Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Producer Zhanargul Dossova said that the film is a melodrama and tells about the fate of 13-year-old Zhasar, who is trying to save his family from divorce.

    "Divorces are one of the major problems of our time. The film reveals how a divorce affects a child's psyche. We think that the film is of great educational significance for families and youth," says Nursultan Yeleuov, an expert of the Aktobe Regional Youth Policy Department.

     

