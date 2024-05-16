Film about Kazakh nomads in China screened in Berlin

A film portraying the traditional lifestyle of Kazakh nomads in China, titled “Dauir agysynda” (Fade Away Pastoral), was recently showcased in Berlin, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The special screening was organized with the assistance of Little Monster Entertainment media company, according to Chinanews.com.cn. After screening many European viewers claimed they were for the first time introduced to the lifestyle of Kazakh nomads and the region of Xinjiang through this film.

Photo credit: movie.douban.com

"Fade Away Pastoral" premiered in China in 2018 and hit movie theaters on April 12, 2019. It received awards for "Best Cinematography", "Best Film", "Best Actor" and "Best Film on Rural Theme".

Photo credit: movie.douban.com

The film vividly depicts the Kazakh nomads’ way of life in China and highlights the changes they have undergone over the past four decades.

The film uses a combination of narrative and cinematic language to depict the joys and sorrows of livestock breeders, offering viewers stunning views of nature.

Photo credit: movie.douban.com

Most of the main and supporting roles in the film are performed by Kazakh actors. The production involved around 10,000 ordinary Kazakh residents and featured approximately 300,000 head of livestock over the course of its four-year filming period.