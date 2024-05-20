EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:08, 20 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Fade Away Pastoral - film about Kazakh nomads in China to be screened in Kazakhstan

    Photo credit: movie.douban.com

    A film depicting the nomadic life of the Kazakhs in China titled as “Omir Agysynda” (Fade Away Pastoral) will be released in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to  Kino.kz website, the film screening will start on May 30.

    Earlier the film was screened in Europe with the support of Little Monster Entertainment media company.

    In 2018, the film was premiered in China and went into general release on April 12, 2019. It won Best Cinematography, Best Work, Best Actor and Best Film on a Rural Theme nominations.

    The film features traditional lifestyle of the Kazakh nomads, passed down through generations, describing the changes they have undergone over the past 40 years. 

    Most actors starring in the film are the Kazakhs. The filming which lasted for nearly four years, involved around 10,000 ethnic Kazakhs  and some 300,000 head of livestock. 

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and China Culture
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
