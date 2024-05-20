Fade Away Pastoral - film about Kazakh nomads in China to be screened in Kazakhstan

A film depicting the nomadic life of the Kazakhs in China titled as “Omir Agysynda” (Fade Away Pastoral) will be released in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kino.kz website, the film screening will start on May 30.

Earlier the film was screened in Europe with the support of Little Monster Entertainment media company.

Photo credit: movie.douban.com

In 2018, the film was premiered in China and went into general release on April 12, 2019. It won Best Cinematography, Best Work, Best Actor and Best Film on a Rural Theme nominations.

Photo credit: movie.douban.com

The film features traditional lifestyle of the Kazakh nomads, passed down through generations, describing the changes they have undergone over the past 40 years.

Most actors starring in the film are the Kazakhs. The filming which lasted for nearly four years, involved around 10,000 ethnic Kazakhs and some 300,000 head of livestock.