TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:17, 14 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Film about Khoja Ahmed Yasawi to be made in Turkestan

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev held a meeting with renowned Kazakhstani director Sergey Azimov and Doctor of Science (Philosophy) and professor Zhakypbek Altayev. 

    During the meeting, the participants discussed the historical importance and role of Turkestan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Governor Tuimebayev noted it is crucial to implement projects aimed at the prosperity of Turkestan region.

    Sergey Azimov, in turn, noted that a documentary about the great scientists Al Farabi is in the making in Otyrar district. He also shared plans to make a film about Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and Turkestan. In his words, the film will center on Yasawi's life from early childhood to his scientific work.

    At the meeting professor Altayev drew attention to the importance of hosting international scientific events dedicated to Turkestan's history in the region.

    Culture Turkestan region
