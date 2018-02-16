Film about life of ethnic Kazakhs living abroad released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first run of the documentary Qiyirdagy Qazaqtar ("Kazakhs from far land") about the history and present of the ethnic Kazakhs living in Mongolia took place in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The project was started in June 2017 and was carried out by the Ministry of Information and Communications with support of the National Digital History portal. The purpose of the film is to show the real life of the Kazakhs in near and far abroad.

The film crew did big work. It visited Astrakhan (Russia), Ulan-Bator (Mongolia), Kenimekh (Uzbekistan), Khudzhand (Tajikistan) covering over tens of thousands of kilometers.



The part of the movie which narrates the Kazakh people living in Ulan-Bator received special recognition.



"This project was implemented within the framework of the President's program "Rukhani Janghyru" ("spiritual revival") and it was just the first step. There are about 5 million Kazakhs living abroad. Therefore we are keen to know how they live. The President says that the doors of Kazakhstan are always open for them. During 25 years about 1 million Kazakhs repatriated. I express big thanks to Oralbek Botbay who provided sponsorship support, Chairman of Kazcontent Eugene Kochetov who proposed this project", Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev commented.