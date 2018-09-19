Film about traditional Turkic game premiered in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Premiere of action drama Vremya Stoikikh ('The Time of the Strong-Willed') was held in Almaty city. The remarkable thing is that the film demonstrates kokpar (also known as kokboru or buzkashi), the traditional equestrian game of the Turkic peoples, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over 1,100 people were involved in the production process of the film. The production took several months. The scriptwriter and director of the film is Ruslan Akun from Kyrgyzstan, famous for Finding Mother and Salam, New York.

According to the plot, Maksat (Assylkhan Tolepov), a gifted kokpar player who leads "Zhalyn" team, is the country's many-time champion. After the defeat in a big game, the owner of "Zhalyn" expels Maksat from the team for refusing to ride a wounded horse. Having returned to his native land, Maksat learns that his village is in danger, and the only way to save his land is to make up the team of the villagers and compete at the Kokpar Championship.

It should be mentioned that the actors rode the best horses of Kyrgyzstan participating in real kokpar competitions.

The film will hit the theaters on September 20.