Film about Zhambyl Zhabayev to come to Kazakhstani theatres June 6

A presentation of Zhambyl. Zhana Dauir film dedicated to Zhambyl Zhabayev took place in Astana. The film was made with the support of the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry.

The film features the last nine years of the life of the great poet who left an indelible mark in the history of Kazakh literature. It tells the landmark events that had an impact of the life of Zhambyl Zhabayev, the gathering of akyns, publication of his poems in newspapers and magazines, meetings with Oraz Zhandosov, Saken Seifullin and other outstanding figures.

The film is based on historical facts found in the Moscow archives.

People’s artist of Kazakhstan Doszhan Zhanbotayev plays a starring role in the film.

The film shootings started in 2021 when Kazakhstan celebrated the 175th anniversary of the famous akyn.

The film will be released on June 6.