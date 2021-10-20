Film based on interview with Elbasy to be presented at Rome Film Festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A film based on the interview with the Elbasy will be presented at the Rome Film Festival, the Twitter post of press secretary of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbast Aidos Ukibai reads.

«Today Oliver Stone will present «Qazaq. History of The Golden Man» film at the Rome Film Festival,» the post reads.

As earlier reported, the film director, Oliver Stone, told about significant role of the Elbasy, President of Kazakhstan in preserving peace and balance.