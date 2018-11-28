EN
    17:34, 28 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Film by Kazakh director competing for Asia Pacific Screen Awards

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A film by a Kazakh director has been nominated for several awards of the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    'The Gentle Indifference of the World' by Adilkhan Yerzhanov is nominated for the Best Film Award at the annual Asia Pacific Screen Awards that was established in 2007.

    In addition, the filmmaker will compete for the best original script award.

    This year, 46 motion pictures from 22 countries are participating.

     

