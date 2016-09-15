Film ‘Taraz' by N.Adambayev wins two nominations at LA Genre Celebration Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM ‘Taraz' - a new film by well-known Kazakh director, producer and actor Nurtas Adambayev - has won two nominations at Genre Celebration Film Festival in Los Angeles, the U.S.

"Best Drama! Best Cinematography! To tell the truth, this victory is of great importance for me, as this is my first film shot in an unusual genre. Thank you all who contributed to creation of the film. Thank you all for the trust. The first festival of ‘Taraz' and we win! Leaving for Los Angeles in November!" Nurtas Adambayev posted in his Facebook account.



The film will be also featured at such well-known events as San Francisco International New Concept Film Festival (the U.S.), Hamilton Film Festival and Canadian Film Market (Canada), Gallup Film Festival (the U.S.), Princeton Independent Film Festival (the U.S.) and Festival Internacional de Cine de Autor (Mexico).



One of the jury members at Mexico festival recommended to nominate ‘Taraz' for the "Best Film" award.



In Kazakhstan, the film will be premiered October 13.