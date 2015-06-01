Final preparations for 5th Congress of Religious Leaders discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan and head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Kassym Zhomart Tokayev has chaired a final session of the State Commission for preparations and holding of the 5th Congress in Astana.

Kassym Zhomart Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions to members of the State Commission and drew their attention that it is necessary to ensure high level of the congress' organization. Set to run through June 11 in the Kazakh capital, the two-day event is dedicated to the dialogue of religious leaders and politicians for the sake of peace and development. 80 delegations from 42 countries of the world will participate in the 5th Congress. Participants of the congress are expected to discuss a wide spectrum of problems, including the impact of religion on youth, the new trends and prospects of interaction of religion and politics, a dialogue based on mutual respect between the leaders of world and traditional religions for the sake of peace, security and harmony and more.