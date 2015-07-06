EN
    09:15, 06 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Final results: 61.31% of Greeks speak against deal with creditors

    ATHENS. KAZINFORM - A total of 61.31% of Greeks spoke against the terms of agreement with creditors on Greece's debt - this is the final result of Sunday's referendum announced by the Interior Ministry after 100% of ballots have been processed.

    The terms proposed by the creditors were supported by 38.69% of those who voted.

    A total of 62.5% of registered voters took part in the plebiscite, Kazinform refers to TASS.

