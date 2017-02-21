Finance Minister announced preliminary cost of national pantheon’s construction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov announced a preliminary amount of the funds to be spent on construction of the National Pantheon in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“As per the design documentation, 1.7bln tenge is envisaged for this purpose,” said the Minister on the sidelines of the Government’s weekly meeting in Astana. He added that this is not the full amount. "These funds will be spent on one stage of construction only," he said.

According to him, more information can be provided by the local administration.