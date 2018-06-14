Financial terms for Golovkin vs Canelo rematch revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter Tom Loeffler, who represents the interests of Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin, the world middleweight boxing champion, disclosed some details of the financial terms for the rematch between the Kazakh fighter and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Sports.kz reports.

Golden Boy Promotions' final financial offer was a 57.2%-42.5% purse split in favor of Alvarez, although Golovkin initially said he is willing to fight for 50%, and then demanded 45%.

Loeffler gave credit to Eric Gomez, president of Golden Boy Promotions, for coming up with a compromise.

"He came back with a solution that satisfied both sides. Purse percentage was the main factor," Los Angeles Times cites the promoter.

Earlier, Loeffler also mentioned Team Canelo's new proposal made at the last gasp but did not disclose its details.

The rematch between Golovkin and Alvarez will be held September 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.