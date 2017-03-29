Financial terms of Golovkin vs. Saunders fight agreed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of British boxer Billy Joe Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs) Frank Warren has commented on the progress in negotiations regarding the potential Golovkin vs. Saunders fight, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Golovkin say his dream is to hold all the belts, well we can make his dream reality. All he needs to do is sign the contract. Wherever and whenever they want. Billy will fight him anywhere - Kazakhstan, America or England," Warren told ESPN.



"But we're not going to keep waiting. If someone is not done in the next ten days we're going to have move on. Financially the terms have been agreed and it's just whether they want to do it or not," he added.



Earlier Saunders urged Golovkin to sign the contract by this Friday. His promoter added that if the contract is not signed by the end of this week, the fight will not happen at all.



If the sides finalize the negotiations successfully, the fight is very likely to take place in Astana as part of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.